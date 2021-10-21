RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 3.07% of RE/MAX worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in RE/MAX by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

NYSE RMAX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.12. 292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,876. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.78 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.