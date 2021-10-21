Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.37

Shares of Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.37 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 39.70 ($0.52). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.52), with a volume of 27,435 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.37. The company has a market capitalization of £71.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.74%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

