Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.37

Shares of Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.37 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 39.70 ($0.52). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.52), with a volume of 27,435 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.37. The company has a market capitalization of £71.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.02.
About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
