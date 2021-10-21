Realogy (RLGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Realogy to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Realogy stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Realogy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Realogy worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

