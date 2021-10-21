Realogy (RLGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Realogy to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Realogy stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $21.03.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Realogy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Realogy worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Realogy Company Profile
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
