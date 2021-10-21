Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

Generac (NYSE: GNRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $505.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

8/31/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $13.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.71. 419,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.02 and a 1-year high of $476.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

