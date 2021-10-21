Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bellway (BWY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bellway (LON: BWY) recently:

10/20/2021 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Bellway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/19/2021 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on the stock.

BWY stock traded down GBX 122 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,218 ($42.04). The company had a trading volume of 330,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bellway p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77.

Get Bellway plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 82.50 ($1.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.