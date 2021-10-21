Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FOX (FOXA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fox is expected to benefit from the growing demand for live programming. Robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN) is expected to drive user base in the near term. The company generates a major portion of advertising revenues from live programming, which is relatively immune to the rapidly growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Moreover, recovering local advertising market affected by the coronavirus outbreak is a major positive. Also, increasing affiliate-fee revenues are expected to drive the top line. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, stiff competition from cable networks and digital sports and news content providers like Facebook, Twitter and ESPN+ for ad dollars is a concern. Moreover, higher spending on sports programming rights is expected to hurt profits.”

9/30/2021 – FOX had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/30/2021 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

FOXA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,208. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Fox Co alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FOX by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 402,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,854 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 436.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.