Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)

10/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

9/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/24/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

8/23/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 150,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

