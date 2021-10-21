Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

