RED Market Capitalization Reaches $509,597.40 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $509,597.40 and $21,236.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.69 or 0.00316066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000084 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

