Redd Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,007.88 or 0.99940010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00698578 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001608 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

