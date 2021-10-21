Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $141,047.50 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.68 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

