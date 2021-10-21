RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0652 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $85.54 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00251019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00111635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00136957 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002283 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

