Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117,880.00

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $117,880.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00102741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.63 or 1.00073905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.94 or 0.06479693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

