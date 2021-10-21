Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Reef has a market cap of $446.46 million and approximately $84.72 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00295182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00191391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,767,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

