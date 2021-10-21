Refinable Reaches Market Cap of $35.09 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 148.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $35.09 million and $3.92 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00070101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,746.42 or 0.99540180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.06504586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

