Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.86 and last traded at $54.86. 1,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 58,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. The firm has a market cap of $566.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

