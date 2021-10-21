Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.6 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised Regis Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

