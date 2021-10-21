Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RTPY stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,780,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

