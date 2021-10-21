Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 134,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 765,940 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

