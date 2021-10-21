Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Relay Therapeutics worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $31.22 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

