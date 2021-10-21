Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RS opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

