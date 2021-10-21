Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $410.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

