Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.18

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 10294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

