Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $0.88. Remark shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,797,777 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.97.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Remark in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Remark in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

