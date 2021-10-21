Ren Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Billion (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Ren has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $143.08 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

