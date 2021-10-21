Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 714,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Penn National Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

PENN stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

