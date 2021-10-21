Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 64,366,672 Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 982.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,366,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.27% of Sundial Growers worth $67,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDL. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

