Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 230,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $251.52 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

