Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 410,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Seagen worth $55,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 20,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $174.85 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

