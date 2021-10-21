Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $54,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,437.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,502.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,397.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

