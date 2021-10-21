Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $52,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.34.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
