Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $52,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.