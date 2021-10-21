Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $54,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

