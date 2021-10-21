Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 340,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Masco worth $71,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,527,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 132,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

