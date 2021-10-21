Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $52.62 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 898,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $52,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.