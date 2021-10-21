Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $52.84 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Discovery worth $52,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

