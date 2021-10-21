Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $53.06 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Relx worth $53,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 421.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

