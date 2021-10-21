Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $54.05 Million Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,807,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,789,898 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of Yamana Gold worth $54,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 226.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,421,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

