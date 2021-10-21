Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $60.89 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Radware worth $60,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Radware by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.