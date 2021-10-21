Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $70.52 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060,312 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Trip.com Group worth $70,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

