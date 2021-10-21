Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $67.86 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 754,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,863,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 479.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 157,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 48,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,720 shares of company stock worth $50,385,151.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

