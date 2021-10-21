Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $54,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,437.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,502.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,397.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

