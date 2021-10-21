Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $68,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.11 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.