Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Zscaler worth $56,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,515,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 363,329 shares of company stock valued at $98,140,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $297.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $303.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.65. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

