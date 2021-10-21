Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 105,796 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Repligen worth $71,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $268.25 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

