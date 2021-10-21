Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,099,827 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,816,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099,827 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.24% of Alamos Gold worth $67,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $781,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

