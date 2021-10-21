Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.94% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $53,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 0.93. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $147.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

