Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 203,000 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.74% of Independence Realty Trust worth $52,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $868,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,636,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

IRT opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $22.04.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.