Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 210,153 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $67,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 457.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 491.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,823.09 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,882.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.