Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 220,500 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Relx worth $53,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Relx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Relx by 15.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

