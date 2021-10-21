Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 410,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 410,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Seagen worth $55,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

